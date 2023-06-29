Tips for hosting the perfect summer brunch

Summer is here and so is backyard entertaining!
Summer is here and so is backyard entertaining!(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is here and so is backyard entertaining!

Creating an inviting space for your guests is easy when you follow Jennifer Satterfield’s tips for tablescape design.

Satterfield’s five steps to table design include:

- Think in Layers

- Mix and Match

- Details Matter

- Keep it Simple

- Flower Power

Satterfield says linens are the foundation to your overall design and will create an inviting outdoor entertaining space. A table runner is a good option because it adds a pop of color.

“I started to pull all of the colors from the table runner to build the rest of the tablescape,” Satterfield explained.

Mix and Matchis step two of tablescape design. Plaids, stripes, and florals can all come together to create your summer tablescape design.

Satterfield says she truly believes that “Details Matter.” She says she always tries to incorporate a few items that will surprise guests or inspire them at their next hosting event.

“Keep it Simple” is perhaps Satterfield’s most important tablescape tip.

Before rushing to the store to purchase new items, Satterfield takes inventory of the items she has on hand that fit her tablscape’s theme. Next, she looks around the house for items that can be repurposed.

“Dinner parties are about gathering and fellowship. These are the most important details that you won’t want to forget when setting up your summer tablescape,” she said.

Finally, the show stopping piece to the tablescape and the element that pulls every detail together is the floral arrangement.

Floral arrangements add a pop of color and welcome your guests to gather around the table.

For this summer tablescape, Satterfield also included some live elements by scattering lemons and limes throughout the design.

For more tips and tricks, visit Satterfield’s website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
The two 16-year-olds were last seen in College Station.
Police looking for missing College Station teens
The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85
Former College Station Mayor, namesake of library Larry Ringer dies at 85
Brazos County is hoping to improve broadband services in their area.
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service
Mountain View prison in Gatesville on September 19, 2019.
Inmates are dying in stifling Texas prisons, but the state seldom acknowledges heat as a cause of death

Latest News

Casa Mangiare expanding menu, hours starting July 4
Casa Mangiare expanding menu, extending hours
National HIV Testing Day
Know the importance of HIV Testing Day with HealthPoint BCS
Maggie Walker Nelson-Artist
A local artist shares inspiration found in nature
Monarch butterflies will once again fill the skies at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural...
Watch monarch butterflies fill the skies at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History