Tips for hosting the perfect summer brunch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is here and so is backyard entertaining!

Creating an inviting space for your guests is easy when you follow Jennifer Satterfield’s tips for tablescape design.

Satterfield’s five steps to table design include:

- Think in Layers

- Mix and Match

- Details Matter

- Keep it Simple

- Flower Power

Satterfield says linens are the foundation to your overall design and will create an inviting outdoor entertaining space. A table runner is a good option because it adds a pop of color.

“I started to pull all of the colors from the table runner to build the rest of the tablescape,” Satterfield explained.

“Mix and Match” is step two of tablescape design. Plaids, stripes, and florals can all come together to create your summer tablescape design.

Satterfield says she truly believes that “Details Matter.” She says she always tries to incorporate a few items that will surprise guests or inspire them at their next hosting event.

“Keep it Simple” is perhaps Satterfield’s most important tablescape tip.

Before rushing to the store to purchase new items, Satterfield takes inventory of the items she has on hand that fit her tablscape’s theme. Next, she looks around the house for items that can be repurposed.

“Dinner parties are about gathering and fellowship. These are the most important details that you won’t want to forget when setting up your summer tablescape,” she said.

Finally, the show stopping piece to the tablescape and the element that pulls every detail together is the floral arrangement.

Floral arrangements add a pop of color and welcome your guests to gather around the table.

For this summer tablescape, Satterfield also included some live elements by scattering lemons and limes throughout the design.

