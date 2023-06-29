Treat of the Day: CSISD SkillsUSA National Champions

By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from College Station ISD earned honors at the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta.

The students won three national championships and a national runner-up finish at the competition.

Dat Ha and Joseph Chunga from College Station High School won gold in Digital Cinema production.

Carter Hague and Christian Smalley from A&M Consolidated High School earned first in Video Game Development.

May Sarin from A&M Consolidated High School won gold in the Extemporaneous Speech competition.

Nico Ladendorf from A&M Consolidated High School earned the silver medal in Computer Programming.

