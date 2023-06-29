Treat of the Day: CSISD SkillsUSA National Champions
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from College Station ISD earned honors at the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta.
The students won three national championships and a national runner-up finish at the competition.
Dat Ha and Joseph Chunga from College Station High School won gold in Digital Cinema production.
Carter Hague and Christian Smalley from A&M Consolidated High School earned first in Video Game Development.
May Sarin from A&M Consolidated High School won gold in the Extemporaneous Speech competition.
Nico Ladendorf from A&M Consolidated High School earned the silver medal in Computer Programming.
