4th of July Celebrations across the region

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, The Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell hosts it’s 27th annual July 3rd Celebration and Fireworks display. The event is from 6 to 11 PM. Shuttle service is provided from Caldwell High.

Then on Tuesday, July 4th, Washington-on-the-Brazos has 4th themed activities planned. At 11 AM, 1 and 3 PM they will have readings of the American Declaration of Independence and musket salutes on the steps of Independence Hall. There will also be a period baseball game on the Washington Townsite. At Barrington Plantation, period games and a picnic will be held.

Head to Bryan for the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration. This free community event at Heritage Park begins at 9:30 AM.

In Kurten, they are hosting the 20th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show at the Community Center. Gates open at 5 PM.

The Milam County 4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Cameron kicks off on the square downtown at 4 PM. Fireworks will be right after dusk, if permitted by the Milam County Commissioners Court.

In Milano, the parade is at 10:30 AM. Lineup begins at 9:30 AM at the football field. A hot dog lunch follows at the community center.

A Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will be held at Fair Park in Rockdale from 6-10 PM. Fireworks at dusk.

Hearne hosts a 4th Of July In The Park. The day of family fun starts at 10 AM in Eastside Park. Fireworks are expected around 9:15 PM.

The Friends of the Wheelock School House is holding it’s 29th annual Wheelock 4th of July Parade & BBQ. It begins at 10 AM.

The Mt. Zion Community Center is celebrating with it’s 70th annual free Bar-B-Q celebration. The event begins at 1 PM. It is located West of HWY 212 to FM 696 down CR 324 to CR 323. The physical address is County Road 323, Caldwell, Texas.

The College Station Noon Lions Club will hold its first 4th of July parade this year. Line up for the parade begins at 8:30 AM. at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Step-off will be at 9 AM There will also be a kid zone, live music, train rides, and free vision screenings.

You are invited to attend the 4th annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the Texas A&M RELLIS campus this 4th of July. The parking lot will open at 6:30 PM and the show will start at 9 PM. WTAW will broadcast patriotic music synced to the fireworks and drones. If you can’t make it out, KBTX will broadcast the show on the CW8 Aggieland.

The Brazos Running Co. hosts the Firecracker 5K. Check-in starts at 7 AM Tuesday at Century Square. The race will start at 8 AM.

Century Square Dr., College Station, TX US 77840. $25 - This will include your shirt, chip timing and a finisher award.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.