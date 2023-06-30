Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Chatahoochee

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chatahoochee is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 30.

This pup is about a year old. Aggieland Humane says he’s likely a Pyrenees mix.

The shelter believes this sweet boy used to be someone’s pet. They say the way to Chatahoochee’s heart is through cuddles and play time.

Aggieland Humane Society is having an adoption special on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Adoption fees will down to just $10. All eligible pets have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and age-appropriately vaccinated.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Take a look at Chatahoochee and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

