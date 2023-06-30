Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Texas

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two...
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.

The Amber Alert lists both girls as an “abducted child.”

The girls are 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb. They were last seen near County Road 1408 outside the city limits of Athens, Texas.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 75 pounds. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
The two 16-year-olds were last seen in College Station.
Police looking for missing College Station teens
The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85
Former College Station Mayor, namesake of library Larry Ringer dies at 85
Mountain View prison in Gatesville on September 19, 2019.
Inmates are dying in stifling Texas prisons, but the state seldom acknowledges heat as a cause of death
Brazos County is hoping to improve broadband services in their area.
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service

Latest News

Highlights: Bombers beat Baton Rouge
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home
A beloved high school football coach has a new car to drive on his road to recovery.
Rudder football coach recieves wheelchair accessible van