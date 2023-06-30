Batter up! for the Aggieland Classic Softball Tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the 2023 Aggieland Classic Softball Tournament at Veterans Park.

The team at Aggieland Outfitters is excited to welcome all of the out of town visitors to Aggieland.

“It is a big deal because these people normally wouldn’t come to College Station or the Brazos Valley, but they’re here seeing what we have to offer from our hotels, our restaurants, our stores, and they’re just getting a piece of Texas,” Thomas Ehrhardt with Aggieland Outfitters said.

Aggieland Outfitters has all of the essentials for watching or playing in a softball tournament, including tons of ball caps.

“You have to make sure the sun’s not in your face, not in your eyes, so you can watch your team dominate on the field,” Ehrhardt said.

Even if visitors are not Texas A&M fans, Aggieland Outfitters can provide them with generic merchandise.

“We have everything from T-shirts where you can have a really unique purple, pink T-shirt. It doesn’t have to be maroon. They can come here and just get a piece of Texas or just a piece of the Bryan-College station area,” Ehrhardt said.

Ehrhardt has some recommendations for visitors.

“I always say you can never go wrong with the good taco. We have a ton of Mexican food restaurants and then just seeing the sights, seeing Aggie Park, all the cool things that College Station has to offer,” he suggested.

