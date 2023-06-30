College Station Noon Lions Club hosting inaugural 4th of July parade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club will hold its first-ever 4th of July parade this year.

Line up for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Step-off will be at 9 a.m..

There will also be a kid zone, live music, train rides, and free vision screenings.

You can register for the parade here by June 30th.

