Create the perfect tablescape for your 4th of July celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Impress your guests this July 4th with the perfect themed tablescape.

Hostess with the mostest, Jennifer Satterfield, joined The Three to share some tips for creating a masterpiece.

“There are a lot of elements to think through when creating a tablescape for the 4th of July. It doesn’t necessarily have to be overly red, white, and blue,” Satterfield explained.

She says you can easily incorporate other colors, and even used yellow as her pop of color.

“Yellow is my favorite color to bring in during the 4th of July. It just reminds me of fireworks,” she said.

She used her pop of color in the dishware and in the flower arrangement. Tablescapes, Satterfield said, are all about personalization.

“When you have guests come into your home, you want to have those conversation starters,” she explained.

Her conversation starter is a napkin she calls “Bailey Dog napkin” because it pictures a black lab just like hers! It’s important to remember that you don’t need to break the bank to be a good host.

Satterfield stopped by Walmart to pick up red, white, and blue ribbon, which she tied around some glass Coca-Cola bottles. She also grabbed a 4th of July themed ice cube tray at HEB.

“The 4th of July is a time for your family, so don’t stress if you don’t have all of those pieces. Everything that you see here is a collection over time,” Satterfield said.

For more ideas, check out her Southern Lifestyle website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.