District 2 Volunteer Fire Department hosts 20th annual firework show

By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The District 2 Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 20th annual 4th of July Fireworks show.

Travis Rollins with the Brazos County Firefighters, says the community event is special and brings so many people to Kurten.

“It’s at the Kurten Community Center and people think, oh, that’s out in the county. It’s really not that far away,” said Rollins.

“Everybody who goes is just like, man, these are some of the best fireworks I’ve ever seen.”

There will be food truck options and raffle tickets.

Rollins says the best part of the event is getting to know his community.

“It’s a good way to fellowship with the family. Interact with the fire department on not an emergency call. Just being out there with family and and just seeing everybody.”

The event will be at Kurten Community Center Association.

Parking and admission is free. Guest will not be allowed to bring fireworks and open flames are not permitted. Just come out and enjoy the show.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin shortly after sunset.

If you would like to donate or support the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department, click here.

