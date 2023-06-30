Enjoy fishing, boating, hiking, biking at Lake Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lake Bryan is the Brazos Valley’s recreation destination for fishing, boating, hiking, biking and fun of all sorts.

Meagan Brown from Bryan Texas Utilities joined The Three to share some of the ways families can take advantage of this oasis.

“We have paddleboards and kayaks that you can rent. You can camp, fish, grill, or just hang out with the family,” Brown said.

Brown says her favorite part of Lake Bryan is being there right at sunset when the sun sets over the water.

“It’s a perfect view from the deck of Cadillac Ranch, so you can enjoy a beautiful sunset and have a cold drink,” she said.

If you’re looking to camp or enjoy any daily activities, you can find that information on the Lake Bryan website.

There is also more than 24 miles of mountain bike trail around Lake Bryan. You can also hike the trails and bring your four-legged friends with you.

To make the most of Lake Bryan, you can purchase an Annual Pass for entry.

Daily admission to the lake costs $5. For more information, call 979-775-7800, or email info@lakebryan.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.