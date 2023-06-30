Focus at Four: Record-breaking July 4th travel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Triple A Texas has released its travel forecast for the Independence Day weekend.

The number of people traveling by car and air over the holiday is projected to be the highest on record with 3.8 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home.

“The consumer is spending a lot of money on experiences of travel,” said Joshua Zuber of AAA. “People are excited to get out there and just enjoy travel.”

AAA Texas expects 3.2 million Texans will drive to their destinations, an increase of 3% from last year and 8% higher than 2019.

Zuber offered advice to help families make sure they are prepared for their summer road trips.

“Practice proper vehicle maintenance by checking your battery, engine, and tires before you head out,” said Zuber. “Another part is making sure that you’ve got a contact information for an emergency roadside assistance.”

INDEPENDENCE DAY TRAVEL HIGHLIGHTS 2023

Most people projected to travel for Independence Day on record

Air travel sees largest growth despite high ticket prices

International hotel bookings up 80% compared to 2022

Cruise bookings are back to pre-pandemic levels

Demand for travel insurance up more than 100% from 2022

AAA also reports that gas prices remain low in most parts of the country. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4th, 2022.

Gas prices have remained steady over the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil, according to AAA.

“Right now we’re down to about $3.12 per gallon in the Bryan-College Station area,” said Zuber. “Across the Lone Star State, we’re seeing similar prices as well.”

