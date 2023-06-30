Former A&M announcer, KBTX news director dies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Chace Murphy, who spent nearly two decades as the voice of Texas A&M football and men’s basketball as a public address announcer, died Wednesday.

From 2001 to 2016, Murphy was known at Kyle Field for his distinctive style and signature call of “another Fightin’ Texas Aggie first down.”

Many in the Brazos Valley first got to know Murphy on the radio. From 2000 to 2012, he anchored news on Bryan Broadcasting stations, serving as a part of WTAW’s “The Infomaniacs” and as the station’s news director. During that time, Murphy was a founding member of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, serving from its formation in 2003 until 2012.

“He was an authoritative newsperson, which was important,” said Scott DeLucia, Infomaniacs Radio Host. “He took on responsible jobs. You heard his voice and narrations all over town. You immediately knew that was Chace Murphy. He was a hard and diligent worker, had the tremendous gift of a voice, and sense of humor. You put it together and I think we will all remember him for that.”

In addition to his work at WTAW, Murphy anchored weekend newscasts at KBTX beginning in 2005 and, served as the KBTX’s news director from 2007-2008.

“It’s a sad day because we miss that great voice, we miss that guy who cared about the community, we miss that Aggie, and we miss the guy we grew accustomed to listening to at Kyle Field and Reed Arena and here at KBTX and on the airwaves of the Brazos Valley,” said Darryl Bruffett, KBTX Sports Director.

Murphy left Bryan Broadcasting in 2012 to serve as the Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy. While at Atmos, he remained active in the community, serving as a member of the Board of Directors for the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Murphy received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1998.

He was awarded a master’s in religion from Liberty University in 2010. Following seminary, online records show Murphy served as a minister at several Baptist churches across the Brazos Valley.

