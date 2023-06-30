Former A&M announcer, KBTX news director dies

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle and Josh Gorbutt
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Chace Murphy, who spent nearly two decades as the voice of Texas A&M football and men’s basketball as a public address announcer, died Wednesday.

From 2001 to 2016, Murphy was known at Kyle Field for his distinctive style and signature call of “another Fightin’ Texas Aggie first down.”

Many in the Brazos Valley first got to know Murphy on the radio. From 2000 to 2012, he anchored news on Bryan Broadcasting stations, serving as a part of WTAW’s “The Infomaniacs” and as the station’s news director. During that time, Murphy was a founding member of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, serving from its formation in 2003 until 2012.

“He was an authoritative newsperson, which was important,” said Scott DeLucia, Infomaniacs Radio Host. “He took on responsible jobs. You heard his voice and narrations all over town. You immediately knew that was Chace Murphy. He was a hard and diligent worker, had the tremendous gift of a voice, and sense of humor. You put it together and I think we will all remember him for that.”

In addition to his work at WTAW, Murphy anchored weekend newscasts at KBTX beginning in 2005 and, served as the KBTX’s news director from 2007-2008.

“It’s a sad day because we miss that great voice, we miss that guy who cared about the community, we miss that Aggie, and we miss the guy we grew accustomed to listening to at Kyle Field and Reed Arena and here at KBTX and on the airwaves of the Brazos Valley,” said Darryl Bruffett, KBTX Sports Director.

Murphy left Bryan Broadcasting in 2012 to serve as the Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy. While at Atmos, he remained active in the community, serving as a member of the Board of Directors for the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Murphy received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1998.

He was awarded a master’s in religion from Liberty University in 2010. Following seminary, online records show Murphy served as a minister at several Baptist churches across the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
The two 16-year-olds were last seen in College Station.
Police looking for missing College Station teens
The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85
Former College Station Mayor, namesake of library Larry Ringer dies at 85
Brazos County is hoping to improve broadband services in their area.
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service
Mountain View prison in Gatesville on September 19, 2019.
Inmates are dying in stifling Texas prisons, but the state seldom acknowledges heat as a cause of death

Latest News

You can kick off the holiday at the Firework 5K.
Kick off your 4th of July at the Firecracker 5K at Century Square
Former Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Joe Stanford. Photo: Leon County Sheriff's Office
Ex-Leon County sheriff’s deputy faces life sentence for allegations of child sex abuse
Highlights: Bombers beat Baton Rouge
College Station Noon Lions Club hosting inaugural 4th of July parade