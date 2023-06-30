Free Music Friday: Ella Reid

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ella Reid joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on June 30.

Reid has an upcoming show with her bass player on Saturday, July 1 at the George Hotel starting at 7:30 p.m.

She says her band is also working on a new album called ‘Lemon and Lime’.

You can listen to her music on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more.

Reid performed the song “No Matter What” on First News at Four. See their full performance below.

