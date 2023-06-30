Get the most out of your delicious blackberry haul

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Once you’ve picked your basket full of blackberries from Fore Farms, there are several ways you can enjoy them.

Flora Williams from Texas A&M AgriLife joined The Three to share some tips.

“You get a lot of nutrition from them if you eat them uncooked, so just enjoy them as a snack. About 1 cup of berries is a serving so you can eat them like that. Also uncooked, you can add them to yogurt or to your oatmeal, or just just as a side to any of your meals,” she said.

If you’re looking for something more advanced, you can do some baking.

“If you’re going to cook them, add them to a pie. You could also add it to a bread, like banana nut bread. Just add them to any type of dessert really, to to make it healthy,” Williams said.

If you picked too many berries to use right away, you can preserve them.

“You can do jams and jellies. You can freeze them. If you don’t have time to use them right away, you can try freeze them. So before you put them into the container to put in the freezer, you freeze them on a tray. Leave them for at least 30 minutes to an hour,” Williams advised.

To learn more about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, visit their website here.

