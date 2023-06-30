Kick off your 4th of July at the Firecracker 5K at Century Square

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are many events going on across Bryan, and College Station that you can participate in this 4th of July.

You can kick off the holiday at the Firecracker 5K.

It’s being hosted by the Brazos Running Co.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Century Square. The race will start at 8 a.m.

The route will take you through part of Texas A&M’s campus as you make your way around the golf course. Organizers say it is a fairly flat course.

Tickets for the run are $25. That includes your shirt, chip timing, and a finisher award.

Participants are encouraged to dress in American-themed costumes and attire.

You can sign up here.

