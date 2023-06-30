Leon County authorities searching for missing woman

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is at risk and missing from her home in the 2000 block of County Road 200, which is located 2 miles east of the square in Centerville.

Missing is 80-year-old Judy Carolyn Hall.

She’s 5′2″ and 138 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description and authorities say she suffers from dementia and has heart problems.

If you have seen Judy Hall please call 911.

