Motorcyclist killed in Grimes County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash...
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 1774(MGN online)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Thursday near Plantersville.

It happened on FM 1774 just north of state Highway 105.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3:17 p.m., a motorcycle going north drove on the wrong side of the road and struck a trailer being towed by an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the motorcycle, Harley Stabler, 25, of Iola, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person driving the 18-wheeler was not injured.

