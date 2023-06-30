Motorcyclist killed in Grimes County crash
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Thursday near Plantersville.
It happened on FM 1774 just north of state Highway 105.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3:17 p.m., a motorcycle going north drove on the wrong side of the road and struck a trailer being towed by an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the motorcycle, Harley Stabler, 25, of Iola, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The person driving the 18-wheeler was not injured.
