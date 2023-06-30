Road closures for Navasota Freedom Festival Friday

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota is getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July with its 4th annual Freedom Festival on Friday, June 30.

The event will include a parade, live music, fireworks and family fun.

Street closures for the parade

Street closures for the parade will start at 5 p.m. and will end around 7 p.m. Washington Avenue will be closed from Brosig Avenue to Ninth Street.

Road closures for the Freedom Festival parade (City of Navasota)

The 4th of July Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Brosig Avenue. The parade will travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. Participation in the parade is free and does not require registration. Participants can begin lining up at 5 p.m. on Brosig Avenue.

Street closures for the live music and fireworks

The following streets will be closed starting at 4 p.m. and reopen when the fireworks have finished.

McAlpine Street from LaSalle Street to Farquhar Street

Farquhar Street from McAlpine to Holland Street

Brule Street from Milican Street to Stadium Drive

The Navasota Police Department will be rerouting Highway 105 traffic via the truck route on FM 379.

The event will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Brule Field. Fireworks can be viewed throughout town and in Downtown Navasota. Brule Field will open at 8 p.m.

