Rodrigues in Fourth Place at European Amateur after Three Rounds

By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
PÄRNU, Estonia - Texas A&M rising senior Daniel Rodrigues heads into the final round of the European Amateur Championship tied for fourth place at 18-under 198.

Rodrigues fired a 3-under 69 for Friday’s third round, giving him three sub-70 efforts. He trails leader Jose Luis Ballester Barrio of Spain (-22) by four strokes and Rodrigues is two strokes behind the second-place duo of Michael Alexander Mjaaseth of Norway and Jack Ingham of Netherlands.

Fellow Aggie Jaime Montojo moved up 16 spots on the leaderboard with his third-round tally of 4-under 68. He is tied for 36th place, going into the final round at 11-under 205.

The field was cut to the top 60 and ties after Friday’s third round.

Hosted by the European Golf Association since 1986, the list of past winners of European Amateur includes Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy. The winner receives an invitation to the next Open Championship.

In 2010, Aggie golf legend Andrea Pavan finished runner-up at the event, one stroke behind winner Lucas Bjerregard of Denmark.

Saturday’s tee times are 2:28 a.m. Central for Montojo and 4:40 a.m. for Rodrigues.

