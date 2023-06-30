Rodrigues in Third Place after Round Two of European Amateur

PÄRNU, Estonia - Texas A&M rising senior Daniel Rodrigues finished the second day of the European Amateur Championship tied for third place at 15-over 129.

Rodrigues birdied eight holes, including five on the front nine, to register a 7-under 65 Thursday on the par 72, 6,716-yard Pärnu Bay Golf Links. The round came on the heels of Wednesday’s 8-under 64 effort. Rodrigues trails leaders Jose Luis Ballester Barrio of Spain and James Ashfield of Wales by one stroke with two rounds remaining.

Fellow Aggie Jaime Montojo birdied three of the last four holes Thursday to sign a scorecard with 3-under 69. The rising sophomore is tied for 53rd place at 7-under 137.

The field will be cut to the top 60 and ties after Friday’s third round.

Hosted by the European Golf Association since 1986, the list of past winners of European Amateur includes Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy. The winner receives an invitation to the next Open Championship.

In 2010, Aggie golf legend Andrea Pavan finished runner-up at the event, one stroke behind winner Lucas Bjerregard of Denmark.

