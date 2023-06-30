Rudder football coach receives wheelchair accessible van

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A beloved high school football coach has a new car to drive on his road to recovery.

Rudder High School football coach Calvin Hill received a van courtesy of OnRamp that will make it easier for him to get around the area.

Before the van, Hill said he was having to use an ambulance service if he needed to go anywhere.

“Dealing with the ambulance all the time sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. So having this van is a blessing.”

Coach Hill is OnRamp’s 148th client to receive a vehicle from them and 22nd to receive a vehicle this year.

The van was donated by a family in the BCS area.

“We had no idea who it could possibly go to,” said OnRamp Founder and President Blake Jennings. “We heard from the team at Rudder that Coach Hill would be the perfect fit for it and we went and tried out his wheelchair and it fit perfectly.”

Coach Hill’s van features a wheelchair ramp for easy entry and exit, along with special straps to keep Hill safe and secure.

Coach Hill’s family says they are looking forward to getting out of the house and going to places like the grocery store, church and Rudder football games.

