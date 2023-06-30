Rudder football coach receives wheelchair accessible van

Calvin Hill lost both of his legs after being involved in a fiery bus crash
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A beloved high school football coach has a new car to drive on his road to recovery.

Rudder High School football coach Calvin Hill received a van courtesy of OnRamp that will make it easier for him to get around the area.

Before the van, Hill said he was having to use an ambulance service if he needed to go anywhere.

“Dealing with the ambulance all the time sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. So having this van is a blessing.”

Story continues below

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)

Coach Hill is OnRamp’s 148th client to receive a vehicle from them and 22nd to receive a vehicle this year.

The van was donated by a family in the BCS area.

“We had no idea who it could possibly go to,” said OnRamp Founder and President Blake Jennings. “We heard from the team at Rudder that Coach Hill would be the perfect fit for it and we went and tried out his wheelchair and it fit perfectly.”

Story continues below

Coach Hill’s van features a wheelchair ramp for easy entry and exit, along with special straps to keep Hill safe and secure.

Coach Hill’s family says they are looking forward to getting out of the house and going to places like the grocery store, church and Rudder football games.

Related Stories
Coach Hill returns home 6 months after Santa’s Wonderland bus crash
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
Bryan ISD, community rally around injured high school coach following fiery crash
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
Chace Murphy
Former A&M announcer, KBTX news director dies
If you have seen Judy Hall please call 911.
Leon County authorities searching for missing woman
Latoya Brown Jeter and her son, Kawan Jeter Jr., died after they were trapped in a mobile home...
Mother, son die after getting trapped in Texas house fire

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash...
Motorcyclist killed in Grimes County crash
From the upcoming Freedom Festival to the Sounds of Summer concerts, there’s a lot for families...
Road closures for Navasota Freedom Festival Friday
Friday Afternoon Weather Update - June 30
Twin City Mission celebrates 60 years with groovy gala