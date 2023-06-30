Sam Houston set to join Conference USA July 1

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tomorrow Sam Houston will officially leave the Western Athletic Conference and join Conference USA.

The university celebrated the transition to their new conference today at Huntsville’s HEB where fans had the opportunity to win tickets and meet with coaches.

The move is the second league transition in less than two years for Sam Houston.

Since the Bearkats already compete as a D1 program in all other sports they will be eligible for championships and post season play immediately while football will not be eligible until 2024.

Sam Houston Athletic Director Bobby Williams is excited for the school’s opportunity.

“It’s an exciting time for our athletics program and our University as we move to conference USA. We are really looking forward to this. It’s a great opportunity but also a challenging opportunity and we have never shied away so we are excited about moving forward” said Williams” … You keep moving forward and trying to raise the level and the profile of your brand and all the different things that it takes to create a positive student athlete experience.”

During their time in division one, the Kats have claimed 72 conference titles and a pair of NCAA titles.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
Chace Murphy
Former A&M announcer, KBTX news director dies
If you have seen Judy Hall please call 911.
Leon County authorities searching for missing woman
A beloved high school football coach has a new car to drive on his road to recovery.
Rudder football coach receives wheelchair accessible van
Former Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Joe Stanford. Photo: Leon County Sheriff's Office
Ex-Leon County sheriff’s deputy faces life sentence for allegations of child sex abuse

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Throughout this competition, each country will ride for gold medals in cutting, reining,...
AQHA Youth World Cup Comes to the Brazos County Expo Complex
Rodrigues in Fourth Place at European Amateur after Three Rounds
Treat of the Day: Texas Panhandle Tour