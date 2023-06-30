Sam Houston set to join Conference USA July 1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tomorrow Sam Houston will officially leave the Western Athletic Conference and join Conference USA.

The university celebrated the transition to their new conference today at Huntsville’s HEB where fans had the opportunity to win tickets and meet with coaches.

The move is the second league transition in less than two years for Sam Houston.

Since the Bearkats already compete as a D1 program in all other sports they will be eligible for championships and post season play immediately while football will not be eligible until 2024.

Sam Houston Athletic Director Bobby Williams is excited for the school’s opportunity.

“It’s an exciting time for our athletics program and our University as we move to conference USA. We are really looking forward to this. It’s a great opportunity but also a challenging opportunity and we have never shied away so we are excited about moving forward” said Williams” … You keep moving forward and trying to raise the level and the profile of your brand and all the different things that it takes to create a positive student athlete experience.”

During their time in division one, the Kats have claimed 72 conference titles and a pair of NCAA titles.

