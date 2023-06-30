Sam Houston’s Redfield enters transfer portal

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston baseball player Joe Redfield has entered the transfer portal according to reports.

Per DIBaseball’s Kendall Rogers, Redfield is expected to get drafted by the MLB and sign.

He was recently named a third-team All-American. The Junior had 100 hits this season plus 81 runs and 56 RBI. Three of those runs batted in came on a homer against Tulane during the Baton Rouge Regional.

Redfield joins another prominent Bearkat hitter, Clayton Chadwick, to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

TRANSFER NEWS: @BearkatsBSB OF Joe Redfield, a @d1baseball Third Team All-American, has entered the portal. Redfield hit .402 with 15 homers and 56 RBIs this past season. I'm also hearing he's expected to get drafted/sign. We will see. https://t.co/eTepH8FGTd — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 30, 2023

