Shop, eat local at First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The streets of Historic Downtown Bryan transform into one big stage for First Friday on July 7.

You can enjoy tons of live music and performances, art demonstrations, local vendors, and discounts and deals at restaurants and businesses around downtown.

“As always, it’s a big celebration in downtown. It’ll be warm, but the businesses are open late, so it’s a great opportunity to go shopping or dining,” Katelyn Brown, Community Engagement Manager, said.

During this July First Friday, be sure to visit Birds’s Nest Gifts & Antiques & Texas Rose Boutique for a chance to earn a free Bryan, Texas t-shirt! Starting at 5 pm, the first 25 people who spend $25 at either store will be given a free t-shirt courtesy of Destination Bryan.

The Farmers’ Market of Brazos County will be selling locally grown produce & handmade goods along Main Street in front of the Queen Theatre.

Enjoy Happy Hour with 1/2 off cocktails and spirits from 5 pm to 6 pm and dinner till 10 pm at Ronin Farm & Restaurant.

The Tipsy Trinket will be offering $10 wine/mead flights, $5 canned wines, $5 dessert tarts, and karaoke on the Tipsy Terrace.

Visit and learn more about The Collective Hair Studio, Aggieland Aesthetics MedSpa, The Aesthetic Co., 101 Barber Co, while shopping permanent jewelry by Piper Jade, and more.

Great news for anyone driving to Downtown Bryan. This First Friday, Brown says parking in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage is completely free thanks to the City of Bryan, Brazos County, and Brazos Transit District.

If you don’t want to park downtown, you can ride the free shuttle with pick-up and drop-off from Blinn College to Roy Kelly Parking Garage in Downtown Bryan.

To stay up to date on all things First Friday, check out the Destination Bryan website.

