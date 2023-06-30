Stay safe while you’re splashin’ around the pool this summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before you head to one of College Station’s many pools this summer, be sure you’re up to date on the safety rules.

Aquatics and Special Events Supervisor, Ashley Weldon shared some tips.

“Look before you leap. You always want to look before you’re entering the water. Make sure that you are not going to hop onto someone when you jump in,” she advised.

Of course the ground surrounding the pools will be wet and slippery, so she always says it’s important to walk, not run, around the water.

She also advises against bringing any glass containers near the pool area.

“Additionally, you want to make sure that you don’t bring any glassware to the pool because you’re walking around barefoot,” she said.

If you’re swimming with less-than-strong swimmers, make sure they have life jackets on.

“By wearing a life jacket, you have a personal flotation device to keep you safe in the water,” Weldon said. “You want to make sure that you’re staying in arms reach of your parent. If maybe a parent isn’t there, you can always grab a buddy, so that you have someone else with you.”

All of the College Station pools have lifeguards on duty during operating hours.

“Our College Station lifeguards go through a three day certification class which requires them to swim a 300 yard swim, continuously, with front crawl or breaststroke. They also have to be able to tread water with just their legs for two minutes so their hands are either under their armpits or up in the air. Finally, they have to do a timed brick test where they swim 25 yards, dive down 9 feet, pick up a 10 pound brick and kick it back with only their legs and they have to get out of the water with the brick within one minute and 40 seconds to complete the prerequisites for the course,” Weldon said.

