Step out of your comfort zone for National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream, but these aren’t your every day chocolates and vanillas.

On this National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, let’s take a step out of our comfort zone and try some of the wacky ice creams of the world.

Winter Windle, Manager of Lick Ice Cream College Station, says a lot of teamwork goes into creating new flavors.

“We’re all a little bit involved, but we have a team of about 10 people in the kitchen plus our upper management staff and our owners. They’re all super involved. Somebody will pitch an idea and they’ll all sit at the table and decide how they’re going to source this idea. We get everything local. Everything is as close to Texas as possible. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it does not,” Windle said.

Some of Lick’s year round flavors include Goat Cheese, Thyme & Honey, Roasted Beets & Fresh Mint, and Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil & Sea Salt.

Windle says there are some obvious best sellers.

“Caramel Salt Lake. That one goes over really well, so does the Texas sheet cake. I mean, it’s a Texas staple. With our seasonals right now, our Pride exclusive is like an Orange Dreamsicle,” Windle said.

When someone comes in for the first time, Windle says the Lick staff encourages them to try something new.

“We say it’s like it’s fun peer pressure. Some of us don’t like beets or don’t like goat cheese, but we all love those flavors. They’re not as bad as you think they’ll be. Our goat cheese doesn’t taste too terribly much like goat cheese. The beets is a color more than anything, so it’s a good way to get some fun flavors out there without hurting anyone’s feelings,” Windle explained.

