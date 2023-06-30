Summer Food Truck Friday: Raging Bull Street Tacos

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You don’t have to travel far to find great food in the Brazos Valley. One business that’s always rolling around town is Raging Bull Street Tacos.

The owner Mike Marks makes a variety of things including chicken and steak street tacos, quesadillas and street corn. They can be enjoyed with his famous “F’in Green Sauce,” which is his aunt’s recipe.

“It’s made with love, avocados, some secret ingredients, all the good stuff,” Marks said.

Marks started his business in 2019 and has been a part of many events throughout the last few years. You can normally see one of his two food trucks at First Friday in Downtown Bryan and at special events like weddings and graduation parties. He’s also catered events for senators, the Texas A&M football team and the widely-known social media group Dude Perfect.

“It was always a passion of ours to feed people,” Marks said.

For those who haven’t experienced Raging Bull Street Tacos, you’ll be able to find him at some upcoming events. Some of those include Navasota’s Freedom Festival Friday, the 4th of July Fireworks and Drones Show Tuesday at the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus and First Friday, July 7, in Downtown Bryan. The food truck can also be found on Sundays at the HEB located at 949 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station.

To keep up with Marks and the events he’ll be at next, click here. That’s where you can also find his catering information.

