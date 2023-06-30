Texas Star Power provides you with a backup plan for power loss

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the help of Texas Star Power, you can have the backup plan you need for any power loss situation.

Co-Owner and President, Joel Sopchak, says call now, before the next storm rolls in.

“It’s not always just a hurricane. It could be a random pop up storm that comes in with high winds tearing down power lines, causing damage to where you’re out of power for hours, days, or even weeks. Having the standby generator, you’ll be at the same comforts of home where your power, water, everything is still operating as it should,” Sopchak said.

Texas Star Power’s Generac generators can power everything in your home.

“It’s for everything. It can be for everything or just as much as a single area of the home. Most of what we do with the Generac standby generators is power the entire home,” Sopchak said.

Texas Star Power caters to a wide customer base, offering services to Plantersville, Northern Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Grimes County, Brazos County, Walker County, Northern Fort Bend County, and Washington County.

Sopchak says if you take preventative measures and set up a consultation before storms hit, the turn around time is quick.

“Right now, we’re looking at 30 days for most generator installs,” he said.

Learn more about Texas Star Power on their website here or call 979-329-6118.

