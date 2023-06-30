Treat of the Day: Texas Panhandle Tour

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Texas A&M students and faculty from the Animal Science Department recently traveled to the Texas Panhandle.

Each May after the spring semester, 20 animal science students travel with the faculty to learn more about the beef industry.

A&M says the trip allows the students to experience all segments of the beef production value chain at a level only available through this high-impact class.

The students also had the chance to learn about future career opportunities and network with industry leaders.

