Twin City Mission celebrates 60 years with groovy gala

By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready to travel back to the 60s and celebrate Twin City Mission’s 60th anniversary in the Brazos Valley.

The Peace, Love, Giving Gala will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Brazos County Expo.

There will be a dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle, live music by the Emerald City Band, dancing and more.

On the night of the event, come dressed in your best 60′s attire or glam formal wear.

This is a one time event to support the oldest private social service agency serving the Brazos Valley.

For six decades, Twin City Mission has provided over 28,000 meals and 16,000 nights of shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The nonprofit also provides services free of cost to survivors of domestic violence and dating violence in all seven counties of the Brazos Valley.

For more information, go to Twin City Mission;s website or their Facebook page.

