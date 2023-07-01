Aggie Duo Places in Top 15 at European Amateur Championship

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARNU, Estonia Texas A&M men’s golf standouts Daniel Rodrigues and Jaime Montojo placed in the top 15 at the European Amateur Championship at Parnu Bay Golf Links.

Daniel Rodrigues was among three golfers tied for fourth place at 18-under 270, three strokes behind the champion Jose Luis Ballester Barrio of Spain (-21). Facing the toughest conditions of the tournament, Rodrigues posted an even 72 for the final round.

Montojo, who was mired back in 53rd place at the midway point of the tournament charged late to finish tied for 13th place at 15-under 273 with rounds of 4-under 68 each of the last two days. Montojo posted Saturday’s second-best score to move up 23 spots. He was the only golfer to register sub-70 scores all four rounds.

Hosted by the European Golf Association since 1986, the list of past winners of European Amateur includes Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy. The winner receives an invitation to the next Open Championship.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chace Murphy
Former A&M announcer, KBTX news director dies
Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday...
Teens involved in stolen truck pursuit nabbed by law enforcement in Brazos County
Former Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Joe Stanford. Photo: Leon County Sheriff's Office
Ex-Leon County sheriff’s deputy faces life sentence for allegations of child sex abuse
After a suspected hit and run a College Station business is hoping they will be able to get...
College Station business falls victim to alleged hit-and-run
A beloved high school football coach has a new car to drive on his road to recovery.
Rudder football coach receives wheelchair accessible van

Latest News

Morrison Adds Jeff Fiorenza to Coaching Staff
Aggie Softball Adds Louisiana Transfer Kylei Griffin
From fields to stores: Wiggins Watermelon production in the Brazos Valley 6pm
Portion of Glenwood Street closed in Bryan due to water leak