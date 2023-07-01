Aggie Duo Places in Top 15 at European Amateur Championship

PARNU, Estonia — Texas A&M men’s golf standouts Daniel Rodrigues and Jaime Montojo placed in the top 15 at the European Amateur Championship at Parnu Bay Golf Links.

Daniel Rodrigues was among three golfers tied for fourth place at 18-under 270, three strokes behind the champion Jose Luis Ballester Barrio of Spain (-21). Facing the toughest conditions of the tournament, Rodrigues posted an even 72 for the final round.

Montojo, who was mired back in 53rd place at the midway point of the tournament charged late to finish tied for 13th place at 15-under 273 with rounds of 4-under 68 each of the last two days. Montojo posted Saturday’s second-best score to move up 23 spots. He was the only golfer to register sub-70 scores all four rounds.

Hosted by the European Golf Association since 1986, the list of past winners of European Amateur includes Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy. The winner receives an invitation to the next Open Championship.

