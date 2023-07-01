Aggie Softball Adds Louisiana Transfer Kylei Griffin

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the signing of Louisiana transfer infielder Kylei Griffin on Saturday.

“I’m excited to have Kylei join us in Aggieland,” Ford said. “She is a great addition to the team. Kylei brings positive energy to the clubhouse and embodies the Aggie spirit.”

As a freshman, Griffin appeared in 42 games, including 18 starts while helping the Ragin’ Cajuns reach the NCAA Seattle Super Regional. Griffin batted .226 at the dish with two doubles and two home runs in 53 at-bats.

A native of Tyler, Texas, Griffin was a top-15 rated prospect by Extra Innings Softball coming out of Chapel Hill High School. The standout joined a select group of 40 players nationwide to compete in the 2022 Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game. Griffin finished her prep career as a three-time Texas all-state softball honoree. A three-sport athlete, she also participated in basketball and ran in the 100 meters, 4x100 meters and 4x200 meters relays.

