The City of Navasota Hosts 4th Annual Freedom Festival and Parade

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Navasota celebrated its fourth annual Freedom Festival on Friday, in anticipation of the upcoming July 4th holiday.

The festivities began with a lively parade that made its way through the heart of the city, featuring first responders, businesses, elected officials, community members, and more.

The festival featured a variety of vendors, live music, and activities for the entire family.

Organizers say such events serve as a platform to highlight the finest aspects of Navasota.

“These type of events really bring the community together, gives a chance for us all to come out just to celebrate, come together as one, and also to help showcase what our town is really like,” said Bobbie Lehrmann, City of Navasota Marketing & Communications Director.

