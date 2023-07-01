College Station business falls victim to alleged hit-and-run

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a suspected hit-and-run, a College Station business is hoping they will be able to get help identifying a suspect.

Slocum Home & Commercial Services LLC says they were involved in a crash that damaged some of their equipment and their trailer.

The suspect in the hit-and-run allegedly fled the scene.

The business said they contacted authorities but weren’t able to provide a license plate number.

Owner Jaxon Slocum said the crash cost a few thousand dollars in damage.

“We’re going to bounce back from it,” he said. “She hit us in the middle of the week so there’s not much we can do during the busy part of the week, but we’re going to bounce back and not let it affect us.”

Slocum also posted a TikTok asking for help identifying a suspect with a $1,000 reward for anyone that can provide information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text (979)-777-0984.

@jaxonslocum

Yes, i have insurance. But this lady needs to pay

♬ original sound - jaxon slocum

