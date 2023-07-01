Firework safety tips to remember this Fourth of July

Bryan and College Station give safety tips on fireworks for the weekend.
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BCS, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Jeff Tyler, an Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant at Baylor Scott and White gave some tips on how we can stay safe while still having fun this Fourth of July.

Tyler says that planning ahead is important in preventing injury and a garden hose or bucket of water are good things to have nearby.

“You need to plan ahead for accidents, we don’t want accidents, but we don’t want to be ill prepared if one happens.”

He mentions that there are more burn related injuries around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year.

“When it comes to burns, if it looks like a sunburn we might get, without blisters, you might be able to handle that at the house. But if it starts to blister or it’s black you need to go to the closest emergency department immediately for evaluation.”

Gerald Burnett, Assistant Fire Marshal with the Bryan Fire Department also had some advice to give about firework safety.

Burnett says the number one recommendation for fireworks during the Fourth of July is to go see a firework show.

“You’re not allowed to fire fireworks inside the city limits of Bryan or College Station.”

If you are still wanting to shoot off your own fireworks outside of the BCS city limits, Burnett says “to buy from a licensed vendor, make sure you’re not letting kids use fireworks, and to not mix alcohol and fireworks.”

He mentions that because it is the summer time and it’s hot outside, to be cautious of fires.

“We end up with fast moving grass fires, a lot spot fires, and we also see a number of structure fires every year.”

