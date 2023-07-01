Portion of Glenwood Street closed in Bryan due to water leak
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Crews responded to Glenwood Street and Cavitt Avenue Friday evening as water shot into the sky from the road.
The City of Bryan says a six-inch water line broke.
A portion of Glenwood Street is closed from Cavitt Avenue to Texas Avenue near the Auto Zone while crews work to make repairs.
This is a developing story. Check back with KBTX for updates.
