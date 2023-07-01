Portion of Glenwood Street closed in Bryan due to water leak

Crews work to make repairs after an apparent water leak.
Crews work to make repairs after an apparent water leak.(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Crews responded to Glenwood Street and Cavitt Avenue Friday evening as water shot into the sky from the road.

The City of Bryan says a six-inch water line broke.

A portion of Glenwood Street is closed from Cavitt Avenue to Texas Avenue near the Auto Zone while crews work to make repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back with KBTX for updates.

Water line break on Glenwood Street
Water line break on Glenwood Street(KBTX)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
Chace Murphy
Former A&M announcer, KBTX news director dies
If you have seen Judy Hall please call 911.
Leon County authorities searching for missing woman
A beloved high school football coach has a new car to drive on his road to recovery.
Rudder football coach receives wheelchair accessible van
Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday...
Teens involved in stolen truck pursuit nabbed by law enforcement in Brazos County

Latest News

Firework safety tips to remember this Fourth of July
Bryan and College Station give safety tips on fireworks for the weekend.
Firework safety tips to remember this Fourth of July
Friday Evening Weather Update - June 30
Chatahoochee is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 30.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Chatahoochee