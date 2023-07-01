Yeskie leaving for LSU
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball pitching coach Nate Yeskie is leaving for the same position at LSU according to reports.
Yeskie spent the past two seasons at A&M and helped the Aggies reach the College World Series in his first year in 2022. He also has stops at UNLV, Oregon State, and Arizona. He was the 2017 D1Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year while at Oregon State.
While Yeskie was in Corvallis, the Beavers had 32 pitchers go in the MLB Draft. The Aggies had two pitchers (Micah Dallas and Joseph “Moo” Menefee) drafted to the MLB last year.
Yeskie is replacing LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson who accepted the head coaching position at Georgia.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.