Yeskie leaving for LSU

Texas A&M pitching coach Nate Yeskie after a mound visit
Texas A&M pitching coach Nate Yeskie after a mound visit(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball pitching coach Nate Yeskie is leaving for the same position at LSU according to reports.

Yeskie spent the past two seasons at A&M and helped the Aggies reach the College World Series in his first year in 2022. He also has stops at UNLV, Oregon State, and Arizona. He was the 2017 D1Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year while at Oregon State.

While Yeskie was in Corvallis, the Beavers had 32 pitchers go in the MLB Draft. The Aggies had two pitchers (Micah Dallas and Joseph “Moo” Menefee) drafted to the MLB last year.

Yeskie is replacing LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson who accepted the head coaching position at Georgia.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
Chace Murphy
Former A&M announcer, KBTX news director dies
If you have seen Judy Hall please call 911.
Leon County authorities searching for missing woman
A beloved high school football coach has a new car to drive on his road to recovery.
Rudder football coach receives wheelchair accessible van
Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday...
Teens involved in stolen truck pursuit nabbed by law enforcement in Brazos County

Latest News

Firework safety tips to remember this Fourth of July
AQHA Youth World Cup Comes to the Brazos County Expo Complex
Sam Houston set to join Conference USA July 1
Sam Houston set to join Conference USA July 1