Brazos County veterans organization kick off Independence Day celebrations with fun-filled event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With the Fourth of July just around the corner, Brazos County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4692 wasted no time in kicking off the festivities with its “Boss of the Toss” Cornhole Tournament and Turkey Shoot.

The event, held on Sunday, brought together veterans, their families, and the local community for a day of fun.

The event also featured a bounce house and waterslide for the kids and kids at heart, bbq dinners, raffles, games, vendors, and more.

Event organizers say the celebration served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans and their role in securing the nation’s freedom.

