Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley host “Little Firecrackers”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fun but quieter way to celebrate Independence Day was held Saturday for families in the BCS area.

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley hosted its annual Little Firecrackers event where local businesses and vendors were on sight and arts and crafts were available for kids to do.

The staff at the Children’s Museum say this was a great way for kids to celebrate the Fourth of July still.

It also made it easier for children with sensory-related issues to have fun during a typically loud holiday.

“It’s just a really developmentally appropriate way for some of our kiddos that might have more sensory sensitivity to come out and celebrate and still have fun with the fourth of July,” said Director Of Education Hannah McCurrin.

There was also an appearance by Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

