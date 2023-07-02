College Station fireworks business gives tips on how to celebrate safely

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The staff at R&M Fireworks wants the community to celebrate Independence Day safely.

As customers bought supplies for their holiday, the staff at R&M reminded everyone about important safety measures that should be taken.

Eliza Young says to make sure that you stabilize your firework display so it won’t fall over while it is lit.

“Either use a clay flower pot or two bricks on each side so it can brace it and it won’t fall over.”

Water is also important to keep near so you can quickly extinguish a flame.

“Make sure you keep a bucket of water with a towel thrown in it,” said Co-owner Rick Young.

R&M also wants to remind those that are going to be lighting fireworks that it is illegal to shoot them within city limits.

