Dat Nguyen’s documentary set to debut July 4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Dallas Cowboy and Texas A&M linebacker Dat Nguyen’s documentary, “All American | The Dat Nguyen Story,” is set to premiere July 4. His family and friends got a first look tonight at the George Bush Library.

“It’s truly an honor to be here especially celebrating this moment with them,” said Nguyen. “The 12th man productions did a fantastic job. I just can’t wait until the whole world gets a chance to experience and see it. For me, I am just thankful i am having the opportunity to be a part of this and share this. It’s just a journey and for me I am just thankful and grateful to be where I am at today.”

On Independence Day, Texas A&M athletics and 12th man films will release its feature “All American: the Dat Nguyen Story”, detailing the escape of Nguyen’s family from Vietnam to his rise to footballs highest ranks at A&M and with the Dallas Cowboys.

The film will premiere on Texas A&M athletics’ website as well as the 12th Man over-the-top app, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick on July 4, Independence Day in the United States.

