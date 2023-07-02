Hylton Named to U23 Canadian National Team Training Camp Roster

TORONTO, Ont. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Tineya Hylton was selected to attend the U23 Canada Basketball National Team Training Camp set for July 1-8, the organization announced Friday.

Training camp will be held at Humber College in Toronto ahead of the world-class GLOBL JAM tournament. The international event will take place July 12-16, and will feature women’s and men’s U23 teams from around the world at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Hylton averaged 19.4 minutes per game last season for the Aggies and produced 6.1 points and 2.5 assists per contest. Her assist average was good for second on the team and she tied for first in steals per game (1.2).

The Toronto native dished out four-or-more assists on six different occasions, including her Aggie debut against A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 10, 2022) where she poured in 10 points and had six dimes. She also logged a career-high 12 points versus LSU on Feb. 5, 2023.

Canada is looking to win the GLOBL JAM gold medal for the second-straight year after last year saw the U23 Women’s National Team finish a perfect 5-0 in the inaugural event.

For more information on Canada Basketball or GLOBL JAM, please click here.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.