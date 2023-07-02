Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America

Richardson, Texas (KBTX) - We have a new Miss Texas. Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for college scholarships.

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for college scholarships.(Credit Miss Texas)

Breaux will go on to represent the state at Miss America next year. She is from Houston and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

First Runner up is Miss DeWitt County Madison Matlock. She is a graduate of Texas A&M and attends SMU.

Madison County was also represented at the pageant this year for the first time in history.

Maddey Hennesy is Miss Madison County and competed for the crown.

She appeared on KBTX prior to the competition, along with Zaily Crocker who will represent Madison County in Miss Teen Texas.

All 57 contestants in Miss Texas take home some form of college scholarships.

The winner receives $20,000.

Another Aggie participating Saturday night was Miss Central Texas, Cassidy Scott. She spoke prior to the finals.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to not be perfect. I’ve had to learn how to accept my faults, my strengths and really see myself for who I am. And now I’m a lot more confident because of the Miss Texas Organization,” said Scott.

She says she wants to go into music education and be an opera singer.

