Nelson, Casas Punch Tickets to World Championships

INDIANAPOLIS -- Texas A&M sophomore Baylor Nelson and Aggie pro Shaine Casas officially secured their spots on Team USA for the 2023 World Championships later this month as competition concluded at the Phillips 66 National Championships Saturday evening.

Nelson closed out the week with a 10th-place finish in the 200m IM, posting a time of 1:59.61. Earlier in the week, he notched top-five finishes in the 200m free and 400m IM to position himself for a chance to join Team USA in Fukuoka, Japan, and was officially added to the World Championships roster at the conclusion of the U.S. national championship meet. Casas punched his ticket to his fourth World Championships, second long course, when he earned a silver medal in the 200m IM with a time of 1:57.47 Saturday night after finishing eighth in the event in prelims.

On the women’s side, senior Chloe Stepanek advanced to the final in the 50m free, placing 24th with a time of 25.82. Senior Abby Grottle picked up another U.S. Olympic Team Trials cut time, going a personal-best 16:40.65 for a top-25 finish in the 1500m free. Sophomore Rachel Love clocked in at 17.10.89 in the same event to place 40th.

Junior Trey Dickey earned a cut time for U.S. Trials in the 800m free with a time of 8:08.57 to place 27th. In prelims, Kraig Bray and Connor Foote clocked times of 23.37 and 23.57, respectively, in the 50 m free to finish in the top 51 in the event.

Post Meet Quotes

Texas A&M Men’s Swimming & Diving Head Coach Jay Holmes on Baylor Nelson earning a spot on Team USA for World Championships ...

The World Championships is the biggest meet of the year. Actually, the only meet bigger than this is next year’s Olympic Games. Baylor [Nelson] has worked relentlessly for this. To be named to Team USA for this meet is a great honor and a great responsibility. Baylor has earned his way on that roster and we are all excited for him.

Texas A&M Women’s Swimming & Diving Head Coach Steve Bultman on the swimmers’ performance at national championships ...

It was a good week for us in Indianapolis. We had a small group here to compete, but had some good swims. We are really excited that we picked up three new U.S. Olympic Trials cuts this week. Abby Grottle had two and Olivia Theall was able to get her first. We still have some work to do, but I’m happy for those two.

