Aggies Ink Pac-12 All-Freshman Kennedy Powell

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Pac-12 All-Freshman honoree and NFCA West All-Region First Team member Kennedy Powell has joined the Texas A&M softball team, head coach Trisha Ford announced Monday. Powell spent the 2023 season at UCLA.

“Kennedy is someone that instantly makes us better,” Ford said. “She is a special talent that will immediately come in and make a huge impact. I’m excited to start bringing some of the Texas talent back home.”

The Conroe, Texas, native made 45 starts and was one of two Bruins to play in all 59 games. Powell batted .374 which ranked No. 10 overall in the Pac-12 and No. 17 in the nation amongst freshmen. She logged 13 multi-hit games, including three consecutive three-hit games from Feb. 25 to March 3 against Texas A&M, No. 2 Oklahoma and UCF. During league play, Powell batted .355 with a .548 slugging percentage and a .444 on-base percentage.

Coming out of Conroe High School, she was ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit in the nation by Extra Inning Softball, No. 15 by MaxPreps and No. 24 by FloSoftball. Powell garnered UIL District 13-6A Offensive Player of the Year honors as a junior and senior. She competed at the 2020 USA Gold Nationals batting .429 with 15 runs and a team-high 13 stolen bases to earn MVP honors.

