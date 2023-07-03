The American Heart Association says knowing your numbers can save your life

(PRNewswire)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nurse practitioner, Ladoris Bowers with St. Joseph Health says if you have high blood pressure, you are not alone.

“Half of Americans have high blood pressure and don’t even know it,” said Bowers.

This can result in hypertension, which happens when your blood pressure is consistently too high.

“The best way to know if you have high blood pressure it is to have your blood pressure checked,” said Bowers.

According to the American Heart Association there are two numbers you want to keep tabs on.

First, there’s Systolic blood pressure, which is the first number. This number shows you how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls when the heart contracts.

Second, Diastolic blood pressure, this number will indicate how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls while the your heart is resting between contractions.

To see where your numbers land you can refer to the American Heart Association’s blood pressure categories on their website.

Bowers stresses this is something that is import to check, because most of the time there are no obvious symptoms.

“There are lifestyle habits and eating habits that can put you at a greater risk,” said Bowers.

Adding fruits and vegetables to your diet is a start. You can also incorporate a low-fat diet with fiber and whole grains which can be beneficial to your health goals.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for...
Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Police say a 34-year-old man died of his injuries after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake
After a suspected hit and run a College Station business is hoping they will be able to get...
College Station business falls victim to alleged hit-and-run
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to...
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

Latest News

Shop, eat local at First Friday in Downtown Bryan
Shop, eat local at First Friday in Downtown Bryan
4th of July Celebration!
District 2 Volunteer Fire Department hosts 20th annual firework show
Meagan Brown from Bryan Texas Utilities joined The Three to share some of the ways families can...
Enjoy fishing, boating, hiking, biking at Lake Bryan
Flora Williams from Texas A&M AgriLife joined The Three to share some tips.
Get the most out of your delicious blackberry haul