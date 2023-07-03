The American Heart Association says knowing your numbers can save your life

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nurse practitioner, Ladoris Bowers with St. Joseph Health says if you have high blood pressure, you are not alone.

“Half of Americans have high blood pressure and don’t even know it,” said Bowers.

This can result in hypertension, which happens when your blood pressure is consistently too high.

“The best way to know if you have high blood pressure it is to have your blood pressure checked,” said Bowers.

According to the American Heart Association there are two numbers you want to keep tabs on.

First, there’s Systolic blood pressure, which is the first number. This number shows you how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls when the heart contracts.

Second, Diastolic blood pressure, this number will indicate how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls while the your heart is resting between contractions.

To see where your numbers land you can refer to the American Heart Association’s blood pressure categories on their website.

Bowers stresses this is something that is import to check, because most of the time there are no obvious symptoms.

“There are lifestyle habits and eating habits that can put you at a greater risk,” said Bowers.

Adding fruits and vegetables to your diet is a start. You can also incorporate a low-fat diet with fiber and whole grains which can be beneficial to your health goals.

