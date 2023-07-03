B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosts Leadership Luncheon

Applications will be available for the Leadership Brazos Class of 2024
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Interested in the various leadership programs at the B/CS Chamber of Commerce?

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Brazos Alumni Association are hosting a Leadership Luncheon featuring Commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis, with an introduction from Vice President for Student Affairs Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez.

At the luncheon, attendees can learn more about the various leadership programs at the Chamber of Commerce including Leadership Brazos, Junior Leadership Brazos, and the Leadership Brazos Alumni Association.

They will recognize the 2023 Leadership Brazos graduates and applications will be available for the 2024 class.

Also, save the date for the Economic Outlook Briefing on August 23 at the Hilton College Station.

For more information, go to the B/CS Chamber of Commerce website.

