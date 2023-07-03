Elizabeth Lutheran Church prepares for 27th annual 3rd of July Celebration and Fireworks Display

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -A long-standing tradition in Burleson County is set to kick off Monday evening.

Final preparations were underway Sunday for Elizabeth Lutheran Church’s 3rd of July Celebration and Fireworks Display.

The annual event now in its 27th year attracts thousands of people from across the Brazos Valley.

There will be dancing, live music, food trucks, vendors, games, bounce houses, raffles, a silent auction, and more.

The event is free to attend but money made from the auction and raffles raises money for scholarships for church members when they become seniors as well as help fund church programs and other needs.

Silent auction items at the Elizabeth Lutheran Church's July 3rd Celebration. (KBTX)

Church members like Vince Neal who has been a part of the festivities for 25 of the 27 years say the event is the perfect way to bring the community together. He says it also provides an opportunity for people to celebrate locally who may choose to spend time with family or attend other events on July 4th.

“We started out just as the church shooting some firecrackers just for the sake of it, and then we just did more and more and said we can do this for the community. There’s nothing going on July 3rd,” said Neal.

“The visitation, the camaraderie, and the fellowship that you have out here, and we’re not pushing for church membership. This is just to get together, have a good time, and visit with people you don’t get to see,” Neal added.

The 3rd of July festivities in Caldwell are also a big hit with the younger generation like Houston Gerland who was busy lending a helping hand Sunday as church members put the final touches on the event. Gerland says while the event is great in itself he says Independence Day is special to him.

“It just means spending time with my community and respecting the birthday of America,” said Gerland.

Houston Gerland helping set up at the Elizabeth Lutheran July 3rd Celebration (KBTX)

If you ask anyone about the 3rd of July festivities and fireworks in Caldwell they’re sure to tell you they’re a big deal.

“The fireworks show is beautiful, and I love every bit of it,” said Gerland.

“About 10 o’clock, we’ll have one of the best fireworks shows you’ll see. I’ll promise you, for a town the size of Caldwell, there’s no doubt about it,” said Neal.

The festivities kick off Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Elizabeth Lutheran Church on Highway 21 in Caldwell.

The event is free and open to the public, and parking and shuttle service will be provided at Caldwell High.

You can bring your lawn chairs and relax while you enjoy live music and view the fireworks display to close out the evening.

