Huntsville’s Isaiah Collins commits to Texas Tech
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville incoming senior Isaiah Collins announced on Monday that he’s committed to play football at Texas Tech.
The defensive back had other power five offers from schools like Oregon State, Utah, and Houston. Collins had 49 tackles, 5 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble as a junior and was first-team All-District.
The Hornet joins a couple of other Brazos Valley players to commit to Texas Tech next year, Bryan’s Tyson Turner and Madisonville’s Lorenzo Johnson.
