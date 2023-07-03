Huntsville’s Isaiah Collins commits to Texas Tech

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville incoming senior Isaiah Collins announced on Monday that he’s committed to play football at Texas Tech.

I want to appreciate all the schools and coaches who gave me an opportunity to play at the next level. I am blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic careers at @TexasTechFB. @JoeyMcGuireTTU @CoachYates77 @jkbtjc_53 pic.twitter.com/SpeVciyELo — Isaiah “Boss” Collins (@3Boss03) July 3, 2023

The defensive back had other power five offers from schools like Oregon State, Utah, and Houston. Collins had 49 tackles, 5 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble as a junior and was first-team All-District.

The Hornet joins a couple of other Brazos Valley players to commit to Texas Tech next year, Bryan’s Tyson Turner and Madisonville’s Lorenzo Johnson.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.