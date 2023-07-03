Huntsville’s Isaiah Collins commits to Texas Tech

Huntsville cornerback Isaiah Collins
Huntsville cornerback Isaiah Collins(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville incoming senior Isaiah Collins announced on Monday that he’s committed to play football at Texas Tech.

The defensive back had other power five offers from schools like Oregon State, Utah, and Houston. Collins had 49 tackles, 5 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble as a junior and was first-team All-District.

The Hornet joins a couple of other Brazos Valley players to commit to Texas Tech next year, Bryan’s Tyson Turner and Madisonville’s Lorenzo Johnson.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for...
Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Police say a 34-year-old man died of his injuries after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake
After a suspected hit and run a College Station business is hoping they will be able to get...
College Station business falls victim to alleged hit-and-run
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to...
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggies Ink Pac-12 All-Freshman Kennedy Powell
B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosts Leadership Luncheon
Multiple countries represented in Brazos Valley for Youth World Cup