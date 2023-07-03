Multiple countries represented in Brazos Valley for Youth World Cup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 150 youth from 22 countries are in the Brazos Valley for the American Quarter Horse Association Youth World Cup.

It’s an international competition that gives youth riders the opportunity to compete for gold medals in cutting, reining, horsemanship, ranch riding, trail, western riding, hunt seat equitation, hunter under saddle, and showmanship.

“A lot of the professionals that have gone on to be superstars in our industries, that’s from the cutting to the reining to the all-around industries, all of get hooked and got the bug here,” show manager Michelle Forness said.

The riders don’t show their own horses for the competition. Each was donated by horse professionals and horse owners from across the United States. A lot of the youth arrived in the BCS a week before the competition and worked with clinicians to get more acclimated with U.S. horse trends.

“They’ll get to ride great horses,” Forness said. “Some of these horses are the best in the industry.”

Team USA has riders representing several states including Texas, Mississippi, and Georgia. One of the Texas riders is from College Station. The Youth World Cup happens every two years, and riders typically spend their gap period preparing, according to Team USA coach Michelle Tidwell.

“It is quite the honor to be named to Team USA,” Tidwell said.

Elizabeth Marmor and Taylor Allen can attest to that. The competition is like the pinnacle of a youth’s career,” according to Marmor.

“It’s a really big accomplishment and honor for us to be on the team,” Marmor said.

Marmor and Allen are showing in cutting Monday at Steel Creek Ranch and will showcase more of their skills throughout the week.

“It’s just an honor to be on this team with all the girls and then we have a lot more excitement to go for the rest of the week,” Allen said.

To learn more about the Youth World Cup and to see the full competition schedule, click here.

